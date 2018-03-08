Fan-focused fantasy football event set for 2nd run in Dallas
Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott and Kansas City rookie standout Kareem Hunt are scheduled to be among the headliners for a fantasy football convention that expects to draw more than 200 NFL players this summer.
The event will be held in Dallas again after making its debut in 2017 following two straight years of cancellations over claims of interference from the NFL. Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo was among the original investors in the company running the event.
The first event had about 50 players, including Elliott. This year's convention is set for July 13-15 at Fair Park near downtown Dallas. Fans will have a chance to interact with players, and there will be mock fantasy drafts along with panels led by fantasy football experts.
National Fantasy Football Convention CEO Andy Alberth says he is trying to build a "Disneyland for football fans of all ages." Other expected attendees include running backs LeSean McCoy of Buffalo and Melvin Gordon of the Los Angeles Chargers.
