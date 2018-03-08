Hamelin and St-Gelais, Canada's short-track super couple, announce split

MONTREAL — Canada's short-track super couple is splitting up.

Star speedskaters Charles Hamelin and Marianne St-Gelais have announced that they are ending a 10-year relationship that has captivated the public's imagination since the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

The athletes were known as much for their passionate kisses after Olympic events as they were for their prowess on the ice.

The announcement comes as a surprise, as Hamelin and St-Gelais indicated that they were retiring after last month's Pyeongchang Games to start a family.

Hamelin and St-Gelais said in a statement that they remain on good terms, and although the decision may seem sudden it has been "well thought-out."