OHL Roundup: Trent Fox scores hat trick as Steelheads down Petes 8-7

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Trent Fox scored a hat trick and added an assist to power the Mississauga Steelheads to an 8-7 win over the Peterborough Petes on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Ryan McLeod had two goals and two helpers and Mathieu Foget also scored twice, including the winning goal while shorthanded in the third period.

Michael Little rounded out the offence for Mississauga (30-30-3).

Nikita Korostelev led the Petes (22-25-6) with a hat trick of his own and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, Pavel Gogolev, Bobby Dow and Declan Chisholm also scored.

Steelheads goaltenders Jacob Ingham and Emanuel Vella combined for 27 saves. Peterborough's Dylan Wells kicked out 24 shots.

The Petes were 1 for 3 on the power play while Mississauga didn't get a chance with the man advantage.

---

ATTACK 6 COLTS 5 (OT)

BARRIE, Ont. — Markus Phillips's second goal of the game was the overtime winner as Owen Sound topped the Colts.

Ethan Szypula, Kevin Hancock, Aidan Dudas and Alan Lyszczarczyk also scored for the Attack (33-22-8).

Dmitry Sokolov and Andrei Svechnikov had two goals apiece for Barrie (39-21-4). Jason Willms had the other.

---

SPITFIRES 3 GREYHOUNDS 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Daniel D'Amico scored the eventual winner into an empty net as the Spitfires slipped past Sault Ste. Marie.

D'Amico's goal gave Windsor (30-28-5) a 3-1 lead at 18:49 of the third period. Igor Larionov and Curtis Douglas also scored for the Spitfires.

Ryan Roth had a second-period goal for the Greyhounds (52-7-4) and Tim Gettinger scored with 44 seconds left in the third.

---

WOLVES 4 BATTALION 2

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Dawson Baker scored twice as Sudbury doubled up the Battalion.

Nolan Hutcheson had a short-handed goal and Cole Candella also scored for the Wolves (16-38-9).

Adam Thilander had both goals for North Bay (28-26-10).

---

ICEDOGS 8 FIREBIRDS 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Matthew Philip and Ben Jones each scored twice and tacked on an assist to lead the IceDogs over Flint.

Bradey Johnson, William Lochead, Ian Martin and Liam Ham also scored for Niagara (30-23-10) and Kirill Maksimov had three assists.

Jack Wismer and Maurizio Colella supplied the offence for the Firebirds (19-40-5).

---