Special Olympics to help train United Airlines employees

United Airlines says it will train employees in handling customers with intellectual disabilities as part of its support for the Special Olympics International charity.

The airline said Thursday that more than 60,000 employees will go through inclusion training by year end.

CEO Oscar Munoz says in an interview that the airline is considering hiring people with intellectual disabilities for appropriate jobs. He says it would be similar to the airline's efforts to hire veterans and people with physical disabilities.

Separately, United is rolling out new customer-service training for flight attendants and gate agents. The airline suffered bad publicity last year after a passenger was dragged off a plane to make room for a crew member.