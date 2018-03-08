Wednesday's Games

Sports

NHL

Calgary 5 Buffalo 1

Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 2

Arizona 2 Vancouver 1

---

AHL

Milwaukee 3 Manitoba 2 (SO)

Providence 6 Laval 3

Texas 4 Iowa 2

Ontario 3 Stockton 1

---

NBA

Utah 104 Indiana 84

Chicago 119 Memphis 110

Houston 110 Milwaukee 99

Toronto 121 Detroit 119 (OT)

New Orleans 114 Sacramento 101

Cleveland 113 Denver 108

L.A. Lakers 108 Orlando 107

---

