Wednesday's Games
NHL
Calgary 5 Buffalo 1
Pittsburgh 5 Philadelphia 2
Arizona 2 Vancouver 1
---
AHL
Milwaukee 3 Manitoba 2 (SO)
Providence 6 Laval 3
Texas 4 Iowa 2
Ontario 3 Stockton 1
---
NBA
Utah 104 Indiana 84
Chicago 119 Memphis 110
Houston 110 Milwaukee 99
Toronto 121 Detroit 119 (OT)
New Orleans 114 Sacramento 101
Cleveland 113 Denver 108
L.A. Lakers 108 Orlando 107
---
