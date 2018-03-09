Beaulieu among six Ontario players invited to compete at CFL combine

TORONTO — Defensive back Jordan Beaulieu of the Vanier Cup-champion Western Mustangs was among six players from the Ontario regional scouting combine to be invited to the CFL's national event Friday.

Also securing spots were Western receiver Harry McMaster, Queen's defensive back Jacob Firlotte, linebacker Paul Kozachuk and offensive lineman Sam MacMillan of the Toronto Varsity Blues and McMaster linebacker Eric Mezzalira.

Two surprising omissions were defensive backs Lekan Idowu of Windsor and Orion Edwards of Guelph.

Idowu posted top results in the vertical jump (39.5 inches) and broad jump (10 feet 10.25 inches) and was third in the 40-yard dash (4.66 seconds). Edwards was second in the vertical (39 inches) and broad jump (10 feet 4.25 inches), third in the three-cone (7.25 seconds) and fourth in the 40 (4.67 seconds).

Beaulieu posted the top 40-yard dash time of 4.57 seconds and was in a four-way tie for tops in the short shuttle (4.34 seconds). He was second in the three-cone event (7.18 seconds) and fourth in the vertical jump (34.5 inches).

Kozachuk finished third in the vertical jump (37 inches) and fifth in the bench press (18 reps). Mezzalira was second in the bench (19 reps) and second among linebackers in the 40-yard dash (4.84 seconds).