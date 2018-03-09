Sports

Browns make 3 major trades, acquire QB Taylor, WR Landry

FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (14) runs away from Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Steven Nelson (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo. A person familiar with the deal says the Dolphins have agreed to trade Landry to the Cleveland Browns for two draft picks. The person confirmed the trade to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, March 9, 2018, because under NFL rules, no trades can be completed until Wednesday, the start of the league‚Äôs new year. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

CLEVELAND — A starting quarterback. A three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. A shut-down cornerback.

With three major trades on Friday, the Cleveland Browns let it be known that they intend to be taken seriously.

It's time to win.

Two months after an agonizing 0-16 season mercifully ended, new general manager John Dorsey addressed three major needs on the eve of free agency by acquiring mobile quarterback Tyrod Taylor in a deal with Buffalo, wide receiver Jarvis Landry from Miami and cornerback Damarious Randall from Green Bay, a person with direct knowledge of the overhaul told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Teams are not permitted to announce any trades until next week.

In exchange, the Browns shipped quarterback DeShone Kizer and swapped late-round picks with the Packers, gave the Dolphins a fourth-round pick this season and a seventh in 2019 and sent the Bills the No. 65 overall pick in this year's draft.

All in a day's work.

