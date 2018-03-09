Buffalo Bills free agency capsule
BUFFALO BILLS (9-8)
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WRs Jordan Matthews, Deonte Thompson, Brandon Tate, and Jeremy Butler; CBs E.J. Gaines, Leonard Johnson, and Shareece Wright; LBs Preston Brown and Ramon Humber; DTs Kyle Williams and Cedric Thornton; Ss Colt Anderson and Shamarko Thomas; RBs Travaris Cadet and Taiwan Jones; FB Mike Tolbert; OT Seantrel Henderson; QB Joe Webb.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: None.
AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $27 million.
