Buffalo Bills free agency capsule

NEEDS: Defensive front seven could be in store for major overhaul with Williams yet to determine whether he'll retire, starters Brown and Humber eligible for free agency. Unanticipated hole to fill is centre after Eric Woods was diagnosed with career-ending neck injury in January. Lack proven backup to RB LeSean McCoy, who will turn 30 in July. Bills already addressed one position by signing nine-year veteran CB Vontae Davis. Though QB Tyrod Taylor's future uncertain, Buffalo open to keeping third-year starter beyond March 16, when he's due $6 million bonus.