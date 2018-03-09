Cardinals tender offers to Pierre, Wetzel, Penny, Goodwin
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have tendered offers to exclusive rights free agents defensive lineman Olsen Pierre, offensive lineman John Wetzel, running back Elijhaa Penny and cornerback C.J. Goodwin.
Pierre played in 14 games last season, seven as a starter. His 5
Wetzel appeared in 16 games last season, starting 11 and filling in because of a series of injuries.
Penny played in all 16 Cardinals games last season, rushing for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries.
Goodwin played two games for the Cardinals after being acquired off waivers from Atlanta.
