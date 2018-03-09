Carolina Panthers free agency capsule

NEEDS: Panthers need thumper at safety after releasing Coleman, as well as pass rushing defensive ends after release of Johnson and with 37-year-old Peppers' future uncertain. Team allowed All-Pro guard Norwell to walk, but believes last year's draft pick Taylor Moton can step into that spot. Center Ryan Kalil and outside linebacker Thomas Davis said they will retire after season, so it's time to address those areas. Carolina cut Stewart, its all-time leading rusher; team needs complement to Christian McCaffrey in backfield. Finding speedy wide receiver remains priority. Don't be surprised if Carolina drafts quarterback at some point and parts with Anderson.