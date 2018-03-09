Cincinnati Bengals free agency capsule

NEEDS: McCarron won grievance against Bengals, making him free agent and giving team unexpected task of finding backup for Andy Dalton. Bodine has started every game in last four seasons and team would like to keep him. Offensive line is priority after struggling to protect Dalton and open holes for running backs. Eifert has been injury-prone TE but when healthy is one of Dalton's favourite targets near goal line. Offence finished last in league and needs major all-around upgrade.