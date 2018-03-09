Deportivo loses again, Seedorf's struggles continue

MADRID — Deportivo La Coruna's poor run under coach Clarence Seedorf continued with a 2-0 loss at Girona in the Spanish league on Friday, extending the team's winless streak to six matches since the former Dutch midfielder took over.

It was the third win in a row for surprising Girona, which has impressed in its first-division debut. The Catalan club is in sixth place, in position to make it to the Europa League next season.

Striker Christian Stuani scored his 15th league goal to put the hosts ahead in the 21st minute, and defender Juanpe Ramirez added to the lead with a header early in the second half.

It was Girona's fourth win in its last seven matches.

Deportivo has lost four of its six matches since Seedorf took over in February, being outscored 8-1.

The league champions in 2000, Deportivo hasn't won in 13 consecutive matches in all competitions. It is second-to-last in the 20-team standings, inside the relegation zone with 19 points from 28 matches.

This is Seedorf's third attempt at coaching after brief stints with AC Milan in 2014 and a Chinese club in 2016.

Spanish league leader Barcelona visits last-place Malaga on Saturday, while second-place Atletico Madrid — eight points off the lead — hosts Celta Vigo on Sunday.

