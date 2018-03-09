Edmonton Eskimos sign defensive lineman Bowers to contract extension
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Eskimos extended the contract of American defensive lineman Da'Quan Bowers through the 2019 season Friday.
Bowers had 17 tackles, one special-teams tackle, seven sacks and an interception in 14 games last season, his first with Edmonton.
The six-foot-four, 296-pound Bowers was taken in second round, No. 51 overall, of the 2011 NFL draft by Tampa Bay. He appeared in 40 games for the Buccaneers, recording 69 tackles and seven sacks.
