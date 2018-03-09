Green Bay Packers free agency capsule
A
A
Share via Email
GREEN BAY PACKERS (7-9)
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: S Morgan Burnett; LB Ahmad Brooks; CBs Davon House and Demetri Goodson; G Jahri Evans; LS Brett Goode; DL Quinton Dial; TE Richard Rodgers; OL Ulrick John; WR Jeff Janis.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Joe Thomas; P Jake Schum.
NEEDS:
AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $16.5 million
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto man set to be deported to Nigeria after a 13-year battle
-
Halifax police officer under investigation after man sustains broken nose at city shelter
-
Halifax police investigating after body found near Casino Nova Scotia
-
Fixing the 'notorious' wind: Maritime Centre project approved with condition