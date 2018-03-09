Houston Texans free agency capsule

NEEDS: Texans look to have finally found franchise quarterback in Deshaun Watson. Now they need to upgrade offensive line to keep him protected when he returns from knee injury this season. They'll likely let Clark and Su'a-Filo go in attempt to improve with better talent for Watson to play behind. They'll also decide on Savage or Yates to back up Watson, or if they want to look elsewhere after both players struggled with Watson injured. Texans could also be in market for cornerback if they choose not to re-sign 12-year veteran Joseph.