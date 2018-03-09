Jacksonville Jaguars free agency capsule

NEEDS: Offensive help. With futures of wideouts Robinson, Lee and Allen Hurns unclear, Jaguars have to add playmakers to take some burden off second-year RB Leonard Fournette and inconsistent QB Blake Bortles. Jags also have 33-year-old TE Marcedes Lewis entering 13th season and needing to cut back on playing time, so they could have several new faces on that side of ball. Multiple WRs and at least one TE are possibilities in free agency and/or draft. Backup QB also needed. Coach Doug Marrone wants to be run-first team and needs explosive personnel outside to reduce and maybe eliminate eight- and nine-man defensive fronts.