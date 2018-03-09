Lajoie and Lagha fourth in close ice dance competition at world juniors

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Marjorie Lajoie of Boucherville, Que., and Zachary Lagha of Greenfield Park, Que., placed fourth Friday in ice dancing at the ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships.

Lajoie and Lagha were second after Wednesday's short dance. They delivered the fifth best free dance and missed the podium by a mere 0.66 points.

"We did everything we could and we skated well," said Lagha. "The performance caps a strong season for us in which we really improved technically."

Anastasia Skoptcova and Kirill Aleshin of Russia won the gold medal with 155.15 points. Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko of the U.S. were second at 147.68 and Arina Ushakova and Maxim Nekrasov of Russia were third at 146.88.

Lajoie and Lagha followed at 146.22. Less than two points separated second from fifth.

"The free dance went super well for us," said Lajoie. "We were in the moment and managed the stress. We achieved our goal by being in the mix for a spot on the podium."

Olivia McIsaac of Burlington, Ont., and Elliott Graham of Angus, Ont., were 12th.

"Regardless of the small mistakes it was a really good experience," said McIsaac.

In women's competition, Russia is 1-2 after the short program with Alexandra Trusova in first place and Alena Kostornaia second.

Fifteen-year-old Aurora Cotop of Toronto is in 21st place.

"This past season has been inconsistent for me," said Cotop. "But today I felt I came close to representing the program the way I wanted. For the long I want to get in that zone that I have in training."