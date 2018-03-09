Lewis returns to lead Kings past Capitals 3-1

LOS ANGELES — Trevor Lewis scored on his own rebound for the go-ahead goal in his first game in two months to lead the Los Angeles Kings to a 3-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night.

Jeff Carter also had a goal, Kyle Clifford scored into an empty net and Jonathan Quick made 29 saves as the Kings moved one point ahead of Colorado for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

With the game tied at 1 in the second period, Lewis charged down the left side and sent a wrist shot that Holtby deflected — but right to Lewis. Lewis fired in the rebound and Holtby deflected it again, but this time it popped up in the air near the post and Lewis batted in the puck as he skated by. For Lewis, who had missed 12 games with an upper-body injury, it was his 14th goal.

Rookie Jakub Vrana scored for the Capitals, his 12th on the season. Braden Holtby stopped 24 shots.

The Kings opened the scoring at the 15:25 mark in the first period. Alec Martinez fired a slap shot just inside the blue line that was blocked by Holtby, but the rebound went to Jeff Carter outside the crease. Carter flipped the rebound between Holtby's legs and as the puck slowly drifted behind him, Holtby reached back for it and nudged it over the line. Carter was credited with his fourth goal.

The Capitals tied it at 1 after a wild scramble in front of the Kings' net. T.J. Oshie finally flipped a shot to the net that Quick deflected with his glove. No one seemed sure where the puck went except for Vrana, who swung his stick with the puck in midair just above the crossbar and tapped it in.

Washington's Tom Wilson left the game 7:27 into the second period after a freak play. LA's Jake Muzzin fired a shot from centre ice that accidentally hit the stick of the Caps' Nicklas Backstrom and deflected up and appeared to hit Wilson's visor. Wilson fell to the ice, but got up quickly and skated off and went to the dressing room, holding his forehead. He returned in the third period.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Finish their three-game California swing Saturday in San Jose.

Kings: Complete a five-game homestand with a Saturday game against St. Louis.

___