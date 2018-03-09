Los Angeles Chargers free agency capsules

NEEDS: After 9-3 finish to season, Chargers believe they're few pieces away from contending. Offensive line wasn't outstanding, and top-notch right tackle would be welcome bookend for Russell Okung. Re-signing safety Tre Boston or finding his replacement is important. Clemens could be replaced by more viable backup to Philip Rivers. Linebacker depth is significant need. GM Tom Telesco said he wants to find established veteran kicker after last season's struggles likely cost Bolts playoff spot. And they must decide whether to give another season to Gates, who will be 38.