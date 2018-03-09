Los Angeles Rams free agency capsule

NEEDS: Rams have few pressing needs on offence aside from solidifying centre spot, but defence is getting overhaul and they have cap room to make splash. They've agreed to trade starting linebackers Alec Ogletree and Robert Quinn, so they'll want LBs who fit Wade Phillips' 3-4 scheme. They're unlikely to match Trumaine Johnson's top offers from other teams, so while cornerback Marcus Peters is on his way, Rams still need more depth in secondary. Los Angeles also must decide whether to re-sign Watkins after decent first season with club, or to sign replacement.