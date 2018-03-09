Los Angeles Rams free agency capsule
LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-6)
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: S Lamarcus Joyner (franchise tag; CBs Trumaine Johnson and Nickell Robey-Coleman; WR Sammy Watkins; C John Sullivan; LB Connor Barwin; DTs Dominique Easley and Tyrunn Walker; LS Jake McQuaide; S Cody Davis; RB Lance Dunbar; TE Derek Carrier; OL Cornelius Lucas.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: DE Matt Longacre; CB Troy Hill; RB Malcolm Brown; LBs Cameron Lynch and Garrett Sickels.
NEEDS: Rams have few pressing needs on
AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $27.65 million
