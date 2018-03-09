Miami Dolphins free agency capsule

NEEDS: After backsliding in Year 2 under coach Adam Gase, Dolphins need starters at tight end, linebacker and perhaps two offensive line positions. They need more depth at running back and safety. And if they trade Jarvis Landry, who is being shopped despite franchise tag, they'll need receiver. Miami already made one significant move, agreeing to acquire Rams edge rusher Robert Quinn for mid-round draft pick. But with severe salary cap constraints and mediocre pool of free agent talent, Dolphins are unlikely to be as aggressive as in recent years.