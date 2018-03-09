Minnesota Vikings free agency capsule
MINNESOTA VIKINGS (14-4)
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: QBs Case Keenum, Sam Bradford, and Teddy Bridgewater; RB Jerick McKinnon; WR Michael Floyd; RG Joe Berger; DTs Tom Johnson and Shamar Stephen; LB Emmanuel Lamur; CBs Terence Newman, Marcus Sherels and Tramaine Brock; PK Kai Forbath.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: OL Jeremiah Sirles; LG Nick Easton; SS Anthony Harris.
NEEDS: With trio of QBs set to hit market, priority for Vikings this month is obvious. Affordability under salary cap and durability for long run will factor as heavily into decision who to pursue as will past and projected performance. Vikings could always start over, too, and go after former Redskins QB Kirk Cousins, though he'll get heavy interest that will make him most expensive option. Next in queue is starting offensive lineman, either tackle that could allow Mike Remmers to move inside or new guard.
AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $48 million.
