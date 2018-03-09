NHL takes esports on ice with gaming tournament
The National Hockey League is making its first foray into the world of esports.
The league is launching the 2018 NHL Gaming World Championship on Friday, a tournament that will crown a champion in June in Las Vegas. League officials and esports experts say it's a way to attract millennials to hockey and to find new ways to connect with current fans.
The goal could eventually be to put on something similar to the season-long NBA 2K League, which is set to begin in May, and eMLS, which has 19 of 23 teams taking part using "FIFA 18."
