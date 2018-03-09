Oakland Raiders free agency capsule
A
A
Share via Email
OAKLAND RAIDERS (6-10)
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: Ss Reggie Nelson and Keith McGill; LB NaVorro Bowman; CB TJ Carrie; K Sebastian Janikowski; DT Justin Ellis; DL Denico Autry; TE Lee Smith; QB E.J. Manuel; LS Jon Condo.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: None.
NEEDS: Coach Jon Gruden takes over team coming off disappointing season with many holes. There could be even more voids if Raiders choose to release several high-priced veterans to create even more cap room. Biggest holes right now are on
AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $16 million.
___
More AP NFL: pro32.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_NFL
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Toronto man set to be deported to Nigeria after a 13-year battle
-
Halifax police officer under investigation after man sustains broken nose at city shelter
-
Halifax police investigating after body found near Casino Nova Scotia
-
Fixing the 'notorious' wind: Maritime Centre project approved with condition