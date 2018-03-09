Pittsburgh Steelers free agency capsule
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (13-4)
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: LB Arthur Moats; G Chris Hubbard; WR Justin Hunter; LB Sean Spence; RBs Stevan Ridley and RB Fitz Toussaint; DT Daniel McCullers; S Daimion Stafford.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: K Chris Boswell; LB Anthony Chickillo; WR Eli Rogers.
NEEDS: Two-time defending AFC North champions need help at inside linebacker with Ryan Shazier already ruled out for 2018 with spinal injury. Pittsburgh's
AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $1 million.
