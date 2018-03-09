Pittsburgh Steelers free agency capsule

NEEDS: Two-time defending AFC North champions need help at inside linebacker with Ryan Shazier already ruled out for 2018 with spinal injury. Pittsburgh's defence sagged late in season without Shazier and was shredded by Jacksonville in stunning home playoff loss. Depth at running back is also concern with Le'Veon Bell's long-term status uncertain after team placed franchise tag on him for second straight spring. Steelers as usual are right up against cap; contract restructuring and cutting some veterans would give them wiggle room if needed. They could even sign marquee player if they opted to pull back franchise tag on Bell, which would free up $14.5 million in cap space off top.