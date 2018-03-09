San Francisco 49ers free agency capsule

NEEDS: 49ers answered biggest question last month when they signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to $137.5 million contract after he led them to five straight wins following midseason trade with New England. Task this spring will be to get Garoppolo help and upgrade defence at cornerback and with possible pass rusher. San Francisco could use big target at either receiver or tight end to help in red zone, as well as improvement on interior of offensive line. Biggest question on offence comes at running back where San Francisco must decide whether to try to re-sign Hyde or look for someone else as lead back.