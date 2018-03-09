San Francisco 49ers free agency capsule
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (6-10)
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: RB Carlos Hyde; Ss Eric Reid and Antone Exum, DE Aaron Lynch; DLs Chris Jones, Tank Carradine and Leger Douzable; LB Brock Coyle; G Brandon Fusco; CBs Leon Hall, Dontae Johnson, and Asa Jackson; WR Louis Murphy; TE Logan Paulsen; C Tim Barnes.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: None.
NEEDS: 49ers answered biggest question last month when they signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to $137.5 million contract after he led them to five straight wins following midseason trade with New England. Task this spring will be to get Garoppolo help and upgrade
AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $70 million.
