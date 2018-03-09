Shiffrin closes in on overall WCup title, Mowinckel leads GS

OFTERSCHWANG, Germany — Mikaela Shiffrin all but secured her second straight overall World Cup title in the opening run of a giant slalom on Friday.

The Olympic champion from the United States posted the fourth-fastest time, trailing first-run leader Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway by 0.60 seconds. Shiffrin will lock up the title if she finishes sixth or better.

Also, Shiffrin's only remaining rival, Wendy Holdener, would need a win or second place to maintain her mathematical title chance but the Swiss skier was ranked outside of the top 15 after the first run.

Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany was second and could lock up the GS season title.