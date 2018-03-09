Thursday's Games
NHL
Columbus 5 Colorado 4 (OT)
Winnipeg 3 New Jersey 2
Boston 3 Philadelphia 2
Buffalo 4 Ottawa 3 (SO)
Florida 5 Montreal 0
Vegas 4 Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 5 N.Y. Rangers 3
Nashville 4 Anaheim 2
Carolina 3 Chicago 2
Edmonton 2 N.Y. Islanders 1 (SO)
Los Angeles 3 Washington 1
San Jose 2 St. Louis 0
NBA
Brooklyn 125 Charlotte 111
Miami 108 Philadelphia 99
Boston 117 Minnesota 109
Oklahoma City 115 Phoenix 87
Golden State 110 San Antonio 107
