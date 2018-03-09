Washington Redskins free agency capsule

NEEDS: With Cousins gone, new QB Alex Smith needs offensive targets, especially speed at wide receiver to complement third-year WR Josh Doctson and possession guy Jamison Crowder. Allen Robinson would be perfect, if expensive fit, though top priority is still replacing contributions of DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, who departed in free agency last spring. Running back must be addressed in free agency or draft. Trading CB Kendall Fuller to Kansas City in deal for Smith, expected departure of Breeland and lack of depth at safety make secondary area of concern. Left guard and linebacker could be crucial spots depending on statuses of Lauvao, Brown and Compton.