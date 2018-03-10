Ben Smith scores late winner as AHL Marlies defeat Bruins 4-3
TORONTO — Ben Smith scored the go-ahead goal 19:10 into the third period to lift the Toronto Marlies to a 4-3 win over the Providence Bruins on Saturday in American Hockey League action.
Colin Greening, Mason Marchment and Andreas Johnsson also scored for Toronto (41-16-2).
Colby Cave led the Bruins (36-20-5) with two goals. Kenny Agostino had the other.
Marlies goaltender Calvin Pickard stopped 23 shots. Providence's Zane McIntyre made 34 saves.
