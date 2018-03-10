Benesch records five points, Wardle scores twice as Mammoth beat Roughnecks

DENVER — Ryan Benesch scored one goal and set up for more and Chris Wardle struck twice to lead the Colorado Mammoth to an 8-7 win over the Calgary Roughnecks on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Zack Greer had a goal and two assists and Brad Self, Stephen Keogh, Eli McLaughlin and Joey Cupido also scored for Colorado (8-3).

Dane Dobbie led the Roughnecks (4-7) with two goals and two helpers and Wesley Berg scored twice with one assist. Curtis Dickson, Holden Cattoni and Mitch Wilde rounded out the offence.