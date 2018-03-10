Bucks request waivers on injured forward Mirza Teletovic
A
A
Share via Email
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on forward Mirza Teletovic, who has been sidelined since December because of blockages in his lungs.
General manager Jon Horst said Saturday that the move was made after consulting with team doctors and other physicians. Horst says Teletovic's health was the primary concern.
The Bucks announced on Dec. 14 that pulmonary embolisms were discovered in both of Teletovic's lungs.
The 6-foot-9 Teletovic averaged 7.1 points in 10 games this season while shooting 46
Teletovic also missed about three months of the regular season in 2015 because of blood clots in his lungs while playing with the Brooklyn Nets.
___
For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Man drives through a Tim Hortons in Nova Scotia, literally, then takes off
-
Halifax police investigating after body found near Casino Nova Scotia
-
When will there be a film on Winston Churchill, the barbaric monster with the blood of millions on his hands?
-
Police asking public to avoid area around Vitalia Court in Halifax