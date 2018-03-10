Canada's Shapovalov falls to Cuevas in second round at Indian Wells
A
A
Share via Email
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was ousted from the BNP Parbias Open Saturday, losing to Pablo Cuevas of Argentina 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the second round.
The 18-year-old Shapovalov is ranked 44th on the ATP standings. Cuevas is 34th.
Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., broke Cuevas to go up 4-2 in the first set tiebreak. But the 32-year-old Cuevas rallied with five straight points to take the set.
Cuevas broke Shapovalov twice throughout the match, which lasted one hour 42 minutes.
Shapovalov had 10 aces to Cuevas's two but won just 71 per cent of his first-service points and 43 per cent on his second serve.
Later Saturday, Toronto's Peter Polansky played 20th-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France.
Montreal teen Felix Auger-Aliassime plays Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., in the second round on Sunday.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police investigating after body found near Casino Nova Scotia
-
Man drives through a Tim Hortons in Nova Scotia, literally, then takes off
-
When will there be a film on Winston Churchill, the barbaric monster with the blood of millions on his hands?
-
Police asking public to avoid area around Vitalia Court in Halifax