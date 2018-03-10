Canada to host fifth-ranked Scotland in June rugby international in Edmonton

TORONTO — Canada will host Scotland on June 9 in an international rugby test match at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium.

The Scots are currently ranked fifth in the world after a run of good form that saw them upset visiting England 25-13 recently in the Six Nations competition. Scotland lost 28-8 in Ireland in Six Nations play Saturday.

The Canadian men are ranked 21st in the world.

The Scots will face the U.S. and Argentina in June after the Canada clash.

Scotland edged Canada 19-17 the last time they met, in 2014 in Toronto, to improve to 3-2-0 against the Canadians.