Canada to host fifth-ranked Scotland in June rugby international in Edmonton
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Canada will host Scotland on June 9 in an international rugby test match at Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium.
The Scots are currently ranked fifth in the world after a run of good form that saw them upset visiting England 25-13 recently in the Six Nations competition. Scotland lost 28-8 in Ireland in Six Nations play Saturday.
The Canadian men are ranked 21st in the world.
The Scots will face the U.S. and Argentina in June after the Canada clash.
Scotland edged Canada 19-17 the last time they met, in 2014 in Toronto, to improve to 3-2-0 against the Canadians.
Canada had beaten Scotland twice at home — 24-19 in 1991 in Saint John, N.B., and 26-23 in Vancouver in 2002. Scotland won 22-2 in Edinburgh in 1995 and 41-0 in Aberdeen in 2008.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police investigating after body found near Casino Nova Scotia
-
Man drives through a Tim Hortons in Nova Scotia, literally, then takes off
-
When will there be a film on Winston Churchill, the barbaric monster with the blood of millions on his hands?
-
Police asking public to avoid area around Vitalia Court in Halifax