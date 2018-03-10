Clippers to return to Hawaii for training camp next season
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Clippers will return to Hawaii for training camp next season for the second straight year.
The team will travel to Honolulu in late September and hold camp at the University of Hawaii. Details and dates will be announced later.
The club spent 10 days in the islands last fall for the first time and held community and fan events in between workouts.
