Finlay, Minnesota United hold off Orlando City 2-1
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ethan Finlay scored a pair of goals on Saturday night to help Minnesota United beat Orlando City 2-1.
Finlay made it 2-1 for Minnesota (1-1-0) in the 79th minute on a tap-in set up by Mason Toye's flick on to Miguel Ibarra's cross.
Kevin Molino's pass got Finlay wide open behind the
Yoshimar Yotun tied it for Orlando (0-1-1) in the 42nd minute with a penalty kick. Finlay's tackle on Richie Laryea was originally ruled a foul that occurred outside the box but was changed to a penalty after video review.
