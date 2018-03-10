Finlay, Minnesota United hold off Orlando City 2-1

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ethan Finlay scored a pair of goals on Saturday night to help Minnesota United beat Orlando City 2-1.

Finlay made it 2-1 for Minnesota (1-1-0) in the 79th minute on a tap-in set up by Mason Toye's flick on to Miguel Ibarra's cross.

Kevin Molino's pass got Finlay wide open behind the defence for a chip shot that beat goalkeeper Joe Bendik for the opening goal in the 12th minute.