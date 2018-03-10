Former Chicago Bears tight end Chris Gedney dies at 47

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Former Chicago Bears tight end Chris Gedney has died at 47.

His death Friday was announced by Syracuse University, where he was an All-American and did commentary for the school's football games and was a senior associate athletic director. No cause of death was disclosed.

Gedney played seven years in the NFL. He was the Bears' third-round draft pick in 1993. He was plagued by injuries, including a broken collarbone and leg, during his four years with Chicago.