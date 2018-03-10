Jack Rodewald scores twice as AHL Senators defeat Rocket 5-3
LAVAL, Que. — Jack Rodewald scored two goals and set up another to lead the Belleville Senators to a 5-3 win over the Laval Rocket on Saturday in American Hockey League action.
Max Reinhart had an empty-net goal and an assist for Belleville (23-35-5), which snapped a three-game slide. Daniel Ciampini and Eric Selleck also scored.
Kerby Rychel and Chris Terry led the Rocket (23-30-8) with a goal and a helper apiece. Luc-Olivier Blain rounded out the offence.
Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg stopped 21 shots. Laval's Michael McNiven made 17 saves.
