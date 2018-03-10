Lille fans charge onto pitch after draw with Montpellier

LILLE, France — Fans of struggling French club Lille charged onto the pitch to confront the players who drew with Montpellier 1-1 on Saturday.

At the final whistle, fans spilled onto the field at Stade Pierre-Mauory. Striker Nicolas Pepe was kicked in the leg by one fan and there were further flashpoints between fans and players as stewards struggled to control the situation.

A line of stewards formed on the side of the pitch to hold back about 200 fans, who were chanting insults.

Stewards initially struggled to stop fans from entering the tunnel to the dressing rooms. But finally the fans backed off to the stands.

Club president Gerard Lopez watched from the stands. When Lopez became president, he confidently spoke about his ambition to qualify for the Champions League within a few seasons.