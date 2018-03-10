Lions re-sign Kerry Hyder; defensive end missed last season
A
A
Share via Email
ALLEN PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have re-signed defensive end Kerry Hyder, who missed last season because of injury.
The team did not disclose contract terms Saturday.
He joined the Lions in 2015 as a member of the team's practice squad. Hyder led Detroit in sacks (8.0) in 2016.
Hyder entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Texas Tech in 2014. He spent his rookie season on the New York Jets practice squad. In 17 career games, he has made two starts.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police investigating after body found near Casino Nova Scotia
-
When will there be a film on Winston Churchill, the barbaric monster with the blood of millions on his hands?
-
In this depressed Pennsylvania steel town, Trump’s tariffs meet deep skepticism — and almost no one wants to hit Canada
-
Man drives through a Tim Hortons in Nova Scotia, literally, then takes off