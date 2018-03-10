Panathinaikos snatches 1-1 home draw against Asteras
ATHENS, Greece — Robin Lod's 87th-minute equalizer allowed once mighty and now financially troubled Panathinaikos to escape against Asteras with a 1-1 home draw in the Greek league on Saturday.
Panathinaikos was level with Xanthi in seventh place. Xanthi hosts Panetolikos on Sunday.
Asteras, just a point above Panathinaikos, was level with Panionios, which surrendered a two goal advantage to draw with visiting Atromitos 2-2.
Atromitos was joint third with Olympiakos, which plays at last-place Platanias on Sunday.
League leader AEK travels to second-place PAOK on Sunday.
Michalis Manias opened the scoring for Asteras in the 69th with a header off Costas Giannoulis' cross.
Lod, despite being closely covered by three defenders, unleashed a shot into the top right corner.
Also, Larissa and Kerkyra ended 0-0.
