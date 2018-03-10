QMJHL Roundup: Jordan Martel's hat trick leads Drakkar past Oceanic 6-5

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Jordan Martel had a hat trick as the Baie-Comeau Drakkar held on for a 6-5 win over the Rimouski Oceanic on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Shawn Element, Christopher Benoit and Edouard St-Laurent all scored in the first period as Baie-Comeau (30-30-5) jumped out to a 5-0 lead by the second intermission.

Denis Mikhnin scored twice in the third period as Rimouski (41-17-7) reeled off four unanswered goals to pull to within one of the Drakkar. Ludovic Soucy, Dmitry Zavgorodniy and Samuel Dove-McFalls chipped in as well.

Goaltender Francis Leclerc made 43 saves for the win. Colten Ellis started in net for the Oceanic, stopped 11-of-14 shots in the first period before being replaced by Jimmy Lemay, who turned aside 8-of-11 shots.

The Drakkar went 1 for 2 on the power play and Rimouski could not score on its four man advantages.

---

TITAN 3 MOOSEHEADS 2

BATHURST, N.B. — German Rubtsov scored the go-ahead goal 2:27 into the third period as the Titan edged Halifax.

Jeffrey Truchon-Viel and Justin Ducharme also scored for Acadie-Bathurst (41-15-9).

Filip Zadina had both goals for the Mooseheads (41-17-7).

---

SAGUENEENS 2 CATARACTES 1 (SO)

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Samuel Houde and Vladislav Kotkov scored in the shootout as Chicoutimi slipped past the Cataractes.

Kelly Klima scored for the Sagueneens (16-43-7).

Jeremy Manseau scored for Shawinigan (28-32-5).

---

ISLANDERS 4 SCREAMING EAGLES 3 (SO)

SYDNEY, N.S. — Tom Casey scored the first goal of the game and ended it with the shootout winner to lift Charlottetown over the Screaming Eagles.

Taylor Egan and Cameron Askew also scored in regulation for the Islanders (35-23-7).

Phelix Martineau, Peyton Hoyt and Declan Smith had goals for Cape Breton (30-27-8).

---

WILDCATS 6 SEA DOGS 4

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Jeremy McKenna scored twice as Moncton topped the Sea Dogs.

Alexander Khovanov, James Phelan, Anderson MacDonald and Brady Pataki supplied the rest of the offence for the Wildcats (26-31-8).

Cole Reginato struck twice for Saint John (14-40-11) and Anthony Boucher and Cedric Pare also scored.

---

VOLTIGEURS 5 FOREURS 1

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Cedric Desruisseaux and Joe Veleno had a goal and an assist apiece to pace Drummondville past the Foreurs.

Pavel Koltygin, Guillaume Desmarais and Yvan Mongo also scored for the Voltigeurs (41-19-4).

Julien Tessier had the lone goal for Val-d'Or (19-39-7).

---