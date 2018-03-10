Sharapova splits with longtime coach Groeneveld
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Maria Sharapova has split with her longtime coach after losing in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open.
She announced the mutual parting with Sven Groeneveld on Friday, two days after she was beaten in straight sets by Naomi Osaka of Japan in her return to Indian Wells after a three-year absence.
Sharapova is ranked 41st in the world since returning to the tour last year after a 15-month doping ban.
Groeneveld has worked with Monica Seles, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, Mary Pierce, Ana Ivanovic and Caroline Wozniacki.
