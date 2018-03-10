Sharma, Wallace share lead at Indian Open

NEW DELHI — Home favourite Shubhankar Sharma shared the lead with Matt Wallace of England at the Indian Open after the third round on Saturday.

Sharma, who four days ago received a special invitation to play in the Masters at Augusta, shot level-par 72 with five birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey. He and Wallace, who also had a mixed round with four birdies and four bogeys in a 70, are on 7-under 209 overall. The Englishman eagled the par-4 No. 9.

Stephen Gallacher of Scotland had the best round of the day — a 67 — to rise 22 places to third, one stroke behind.

Emiliano Grillo had a four-stroke overnight lead but the Argentine shot a 78 and is tied for fourth with Matthias Schwab (68) and Andrew Johnston (73).

Sharma held the 54-hole lead in his first World Golf Championship appearance last week, in Mexico. He finished tied for ninth after a closing 74. He was at No. 462 in the world three months ago when he shot 61 in the second round and won the Joburg Open.