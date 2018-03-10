Zardes' late goal lifts Crew over Impact 3-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gyasi Zardes scored two goals, the second on a penalty in the 94th minute, and the Columbus Crew beat the Montreal Impact 3-2 on Saturday.
Luis Argudo drew the foul against Ken Krolicki that set up Zardes, who put in the go-ahead goal just under the crossbar for the Crew (2-0-0).
Raheem Edwards tied it for the Impact (0-2-0) in the 85th minute with a left-footed volley into the far corner off Daniel Lovitz's wide cross.
Ignacio Piatti cut the deficit to 2-1 in the 59th minute.
Federico Higuain opened the scoring for Columbus on a penalty in the 12th minute with goalkeeper Evan Bush guessing the wrong way. It was Higuain's 50th career regular-season MLS goal.
Zardes made it 2-0 in the 15th minute with a close-range putback off a free kick that clanked off the crossbar.
