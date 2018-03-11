Alberta's Bottcher faces Gushue in final of Canadian men's curling championship
A
A
Share via Email
REGINA — Alberta's Brendan Bottcher advanced to the final of the Canadian men's curling championship with a 6-4 win over Ontario's John Epping in Sunday's semifinal.
Bottcher was to face defending champion Brad Gushue at night for the title. Epping will finish third at the Tim Hortons Brier.
Ontario went 9-2 and Alberta 8-3 to earn the second and third playoff seeds respectively.
Bottcher edged Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs 6-5 in an extra end to advance to the semifinal. Epping lost 6-2 to Gushue in Saturday's playoff between the top two seeds to drop to the semifinal.
Tied 3-3 after six ends, Epping was wide and heavy on a draw to the button in the seventh to give up a steal of two to Alberta.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Pair stealing cash and credit cards from Halifax shoppers, diners
-
‘Brutal’ Canada has ‘outsmarted our politicians for decades,’ Trump says
-
When will there be a film on Winston Churchill, the barbaric monster with the blood of millions on his hands?
-
Man drives through a Tim Hortons in Nova Scotia, literally, then takes off