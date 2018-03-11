Atlanta United wins home opener before another record crowd
ATLANTA — Miguel Almiron scored a goal and set up another about two minutes apart in the second half, leading Atlanta United to a 3-1 victory over D.C. United before a record crowd of 72,035 on Sunday.
In its home opener, Atlanta broke its own single-game mark of 71,874 for a game against Toronto last October in its debut season . United has now drawn three crowds of more than 70,000 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where fans crammed into standing-room-only decks behind one goal.
Atlanta bounced back from a 4-0 loss at Houston in its season opener .
Josef Martinez scored in the 24th minute off a pass from Hector Villalba through the legs of Washington defender Steve Birnbaum.
Almiron took control in the second half, sealing the victory for Atlanta with a goal in the 73rd and a pass that set up Villalba's header that found the net in the 75th.
Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry
