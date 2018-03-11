Sports

Atlanta United wins home opener before another record crowd

Atlanta United defender Julian Gressel (24) shoots in the first half of an MLS soccer game against the D.C. United on Sunday, March 12, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

ATLANTA — Miguel Almiron scored a goal and set up another about two minutes apart in the second half, leading Atlanta United to a 3-1 victory over D.C. United before a record crowd of 72,035 on Sunday.

In its home opener, Atlanta broke its own single-game mark of 71,874 for a game against Toronto last October in its debut season . United has now drawn three crowds of more than 70,000 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where fans crammed into standing-room-only decks behind one goal.

Atlanta bounced back from a 4-0 loss at Houston in its season opener .

Josef Martinez scored in the 24th minute off a pass from Hector Villalba through the legs of Washington defender Steve Birnbaum.

Almiron took control in the second half, sealing the victory for Atlanta with a goal in the 73rd and a pass that set up Villalba's header that found the net in the 75th.

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 . His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paul%20newberry

