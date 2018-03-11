Christopher Gibson makes 50 saves, Islanders beat Flames to halt losing streak

CALGARY — Rookie goalie Christopher Gibson made 50 saves as the New York Islanders beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Sunday to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Anders Lee scored twice, while Johnny Boychuk had a goal and two assists for New York.

Nick Leddy and Jordan Eberle also scored for the Islanders (30-29-10) as Casey Cizikas and John Tavares had two assists each.

Gibson improved his record this season to 1-0-2. It was the second NHL win for Gibson, who went 1-1-1 for the Islanders in the 2015-16 season.

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist for the Flames (34-26-10), who kicked off a three-game homestand after going 2-0-1 on the road last week.

Mark Giordano also scored, while goalie Mike Smith made 22 saves in his return to action after missing the past 13 games with a lower-body injury.

Leddy opened the scoring at 2:14 of the first period when he fired a point shot that deflected off the post and in behind Smith.

Just 18 seconds later, another point shot by Boychuk deflected off Calgary forward Troy Brouwer's stick and past Smith to give the Islanders an early 2-0 lead.

Gaudreau scored at 7:23 to pull the Flames within a goal when he took a pass from Sean Monahan before snapping a shot to the short side past Gibson.

The Islanders regained their two-goal advantage 3:02 later on a goal by Eberle, who tipped Boychuk's shot on net before picking up his own rebound and backhanding the puck past Smith.

Boychuk continued his strong performance early in the second period when he fired another slap shot on net that Smith stopped, but the rebound went right to Lee, who swatted it into the net to put New York up 4-1.

Giordano poked a loose puck in the crease into the net behind Gibson at 7:24 of the third to pull the Flames within two goals.

The Flames continued to pour on the pressure, but weren't able to get any more pucks past Gibson, who stopped point-blank chances by Sam Bennett and Gaudreau.

Lee then added an empty-net goal with 10.1 seconds remaining.