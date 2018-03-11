Marchand out with upper-body injury against Blackhawks
CHICAGO — Boston Bruins leading scorer Brad Marchand sat out Sunday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks with an upper-body injury.
Marchand, who has a team-high 29 goals and 69 points, collided with Blackhawks forward Anthony Duclair in the first period of Saturday's game between the teams in Boston.
Duclair had to be helped off the ice,
Marchand continued in the game, playing just over 20 minutes and finishing with two assists in the Bruins' 7-4 win, their sixth straight.
