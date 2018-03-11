OHL Roundup: Maksim Sushko scores shootout winner, Attack beat Greyhounds

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Brett McKenzie scored twice in regulation before Maksim Sushko scored the shootout winner as the Owen Sound Attack downed the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 6-5 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Aidan Dudas, Jonah Gadjovich and Nick Suzuki also scored for the Attack (35-22-8), who are 7-2-1 in their last 10.

Morgan Frost had a pair of goals and Keeghan Howdeshell, Conor Timmins and Rasmus Sandin added the others for the league-leading Greyhounds (53-7-5).

Olivier Lafreniere made 28 saves for Owen Sound as Matthew Villalta turned aside 38 shots for Sault Ste. Marie.

The Attack went 0 for 3 on the power play while the Greyhounds were 2 for 2 with the man advantage.

---

RANGERS 3 SPIRIT 2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Joseph Garreffa scored the winner at 3:32 of the third period as the Rangers got by Saginaw.

Austin McEneny and Adam Mascherin also scored for Kitchener (43-20-2). Luke Richardson made 32 saves for the win.

Cole Coskey and Mason Kohn replied for the Spirit (29-28-8). Cameron Lamour kicked out 22 shots in defeat.

---

ICEDOGS 3 SPITFIRES 2

St. CATHARINES, Ont. — Sam Miletic scored twice as Niagara downed Windsor for its fourth win in a row.

Akil Thomas had a goal and two assists for the IceDogs (32-23-10). Colton Incze made 24 saves for the win.

Cole Purboo and Luke Kutkevicius scored for the Spitfires (30-29-6). Michael DiPietro turned away 32 shots in defeat.

---

BULLDOGS 6 GENERALS 4

OSHAWA, Ont. — Ryan Moore and Will Bitten each had a goal and two assists as Hamilton downed the Generals.

Arthur Kaliyev had a pair of goals and Riley Stillman and Robert Thomas also scored for the Bulldogs (42-18-6). Kaden Fulcher combined with Nick Donofrio for 22 saves in the win.

Nick Wong, Kenny Huether, Jack Studnicka and Hayden McCool scored for Oshawa (34-28-3). Cole Ceci stopped 25-of-30 shots in a losing cause.

---

WOLVES 4 PETES 0

SUDBURY, Ont. — Marshall Frappier made 27 saves and Liam Ross scored twice as the Wolves blanked Peterborough.

Macauley Carson and Blake Murray also scored for Sudbury (17-39-9).

Hunter Jones turned away 42 shots for the Petes (22-37-6), who are on a seven-game slide.

---

STEELHEADS 5 67'S 1

OTTAWA — Ryan McLeod scored twice as Mississauga dealt the 67's their fifth straight loss.

Cole Carter, Keean Washkurak and Trent Fox also scored for the Steelheads (31-31-3). Emanuel Vella made 28 saves for the victory.

Merrick Rippon scored late to keep Ottawa (28-28-9) from being shut out. Olivier Tremblay turned aside 28 shots in a losing effort.

---